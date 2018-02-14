Jignesh Mevani, Dalit leader and independent MLA from Gujarat, has taken a dig at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over Valentine's Day protest by referring to the new internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier.

RSS may not be directly protesting against Valentine's Day, but several Hindu fringe outfits have been protesting against the day of love. Taking a dig at these protests, Mevani took to social media to share the viral clip that shows the Malayalam actress Priya winking.

He also said that the song Manikya Malaraya Puvi from the movie Oru Adaar Love going viral only proves that Indians like to "love."

Happy Valentines Day ❤️❤️

Viral hit of ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ is the answer to RSS's Valentines Day protest and Again Indians have proved that they like to love more than hating someone. Enjoy this beautiful video. #ValentinesDay pic.twitter.com/QtWqqqm8zt — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) February 14, 2018

"Happy Valentines Day Viral hit of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' is the answer to RSS's Valentines Day protest and Again Indians have proved that they like to love more than hating someone. Enjoy this beautiful video. #ValentinesDay," he tweeted on February 14."



"It's not RSS that has a problem with Valentine's Day you dumbo," user Raguraman B tweeted.

"Jignesh she became famous own video own capability not like you always asking for reservations," user Rajesh Panwar tweeted.

"Sweetheart you tweeted a bit early...now kindly tweet on the Hyderabadi mMuslimman's complaint on this very song. Waiting!!" user Dashoraj tweeted.

Priya Prakash Varrier shot to fame after a video of her winking at a schoolmate went viral on Saturday night. The short video is from the song Manikya Malaraya Puvi. On Monday, she became an internet sensation and several memes on her went viral.

When asked about the expression and the viral moment, she told NDTV, "Actually, the director wanted to capture something cute between me and my hero. So, he told me if I can do the eyebrow thing and wink at him. I told him that I could give it a try. That's how it worked out. It was spontaneous and we hadn't planned anything."