Gujarat social activist and lawyer Jignesh Mevani, who became an MLA after winning the Assembly elections in the state late last year, took to Twitter on Wednesday, February 14 to send out Valentine's Day wishes.

'Who loves Modi?'

However, his tweet was accompanied by a question or rather a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Dalit leader wondered whether anybody has ever said "love you" to Modi.

He added that many people have proposed him.

The tweet did not go down well with fans of Modi.

Is Mevani a Priya Prakash Varrier fan?

Earlier in the day, Mevani also referred to Malayalam actress and internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier and her upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love — whose song Manikya Malaraya Poovi has gone viral — while poking fun at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) Valentine's Day protest.

The RSS is infamous for its steady fight against Valentine's Day, which it considers a part of Western culture.

"In India, love has been sacred and pious. It has been sung as the tales of Radha-Krishna, Laila-Majnu and Heer-Ranjha but Western culture commercialized love and gave birth to the festival of Valentine's Day which is now responsible for problems like rape, illegitimate children and violence on women," RSS leader Indresh Kumar had said in June 2017.

Twitterati jump to Modi's defense

Meanwhile, even as a few of us were left wondering who have expressed their love for Mevani, a section of the Twitterati took it upon themselves to defend Modi.