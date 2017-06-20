The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is likely to declare the results of its class 12 exams for the humanities stream today, June 20. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results online around 2.30 pm.

Here's how you can check your marks online

Log on to the board's official website -- jac.nic.in

Click on the Intermediate Examination Result 2017 link

Select annual intermediate arts examination results – 2017

Enter the required details such as roll code and roll number

Click submit and you will be able to see your scores

You can then download it and take a print out of the same

While it was earlier being said that the arts results would be declared on June 17, the JAC chairperson clarified that the results would be out by June 20. "The results will be declared next week by Tuesday," JAC chairperson Arvind Singh told the Hindustan Times.

The board exams were held between February 19 and March 7 this year and security had been tightened as many exam centres were situated in Maoist-hit areas.