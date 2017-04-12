Sanjeev Singh, BJP MLA from Jharkhand's Jharia, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of his cousin and Congress leader Neeraj Singh, who was the former Dhanbad deputy mayor, and three others on March 21.

Neeraj's personal assistant Ashok Yadav, bodyguard Munna Tiwary, and driver Gholtu Mahto were also shot dead at Steel Gate under Saraidhela police station while he was returning from Jharia coal belt in his car.

Sanjeev had hatched the conspiracy against his cousin brother Neeraj with his close aides Dablu Mishra, Jainendra Singh, Dhananjay Singh and Sanjay Singh, who were also arrested.

The police had got an arrest warrant issued against Sanjeev on Monday, and he surrendered on Tuesday. Earlier, Sanjeev had claimed innocence in front of the media.

"When he came to know today (Tuesday) that a warrant has been issued, the MLA went to Saraidhela police station. Subsequently, we arrested him," DIG (Bokaro) Saket Kumar Singh told The Indian Express.

"Dablu Mishra... has revealed to us the conspiracy and the sequence of events. The shooters had come to his (Sanjeev's) house, Singh Mansion, and stayed there, besides holding meetings in which various aspects of the murder were discussed. We will try and get him to go through a polygraphy test, if needed. The shooters in the case have been identified. They are yet to be arrested," he said.

According to Saket Kumar, Neeraj may have been murdered because he was becoming a political threat to Sanjeev. There were also disputes over property and businesses.

Sanjeev had hired professional shooters to kill Neeraj and three others. However, he wasn't the first victim. Ranjay Singh, who was close to Sanjeev, and brother of Sanjay and Dhananjay, was killed on January 29. Sanjay and Dhananjay were involved in killing their own brother.

"They were professional criminals. The aides of Sanjeev Singh brought them here. Dablu has been working a long while with Sanjeev and he got them rented accommodation," said the DIG.