Teriya Magar has been crowned the winner of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. The grand finale of the popular celebrity dance reality show was held on Saturday, January 21. Teriya, who hails from Nepal, walked away with the trophy and a huge cash prize.

Shantanu Maheshwari, Salman Yusuff Khan and Teriya were the three finalists who competed against each other for the title. All the them delivered terrific dance performances, but in the final round, Teriya beat Shantanu and Salman to win the trophy. Salman emerged as the first runner-up of the season.

Since the beginning of the show, Teriya and all other contestants have been mesmerising the audience with their splendid performances and raising the level of competition in each episode.

Teriya has earlier won Dance India Dance Li'l Masters (2014) and participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 as a celebrity wild card contestant.

The finale was a grand affair and saw the presence of Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Hrithik, who is a fabulous dancer himself, made an appearance to promote his upcoming film Kaabil. He raved about the performances of the finalists and also grooved with them as well as judges – Jacqueline Fernandes, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Ganesh Hegde. Bigg Boss 10 host Salman announced the winner and handed the trophy to Teriya.