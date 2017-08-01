The new season of the celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa (JDJ), which has been entertaining viewers for the past nine seasons, is likely to appear in a new format.

The makers have come up with the decision after the Television Rating Points (TRPs) the ninth season hit a new low owing to its one-episode-a-week format, which eventually stretched the show to a good seven months.

Colors channel was reportedly mulling to scrap Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. But, it seems the makers have decided to revamp the show instead.

Hence, precautionary measures have been taken to ensure the show manages to entertain viewers like its initial seasons. According to India Forum, the makers are coming up with unique concepts for the 10th edition. Rumour has it Bollywood celebs Sridevi, Govinda and Malaika Arora Khan have been roped in to judge the new season.

However, unlike Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9-- that kicked off in July-- the new season hasn't finalised its contestants yet. The show might be pushed back for a couple of months more as Bigg Boss 11 is likely to go on air around September this year. The Colors TV has decided to give priority to Salman Khan's show.