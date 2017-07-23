The Uttar Pradesh police arrested four criminals in connection with Jewar rape and murder case following an encounter on Sunday morning. However, two culprits managed to escape.

The UP Police and the Delhi police had been combing locations in the neighbouring states for the accused.

At least six highwaymen gang-raped four women and murdered a 25-year-old man on the Jewar-Bulandshahr road off the Yamuna Expressway in Gautam Budh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on May 25.

The family of eight were travelling to Bulandshahr from Jewar to meet a relative when the incident took place.

The family was travelling in an Eco when the criminals laid spiked objects to puncture the tyres.

Back then Jewar MLA Thakur Dhirendra Singh had said, despite the puncture, the driver of the car didn't stop and drove for quite a distance before stopping near a hut. "As soon as they got down from the car, five criminals took the family to the fields and started looting cash and valuables and assaulting the women," said Singh on May 26.

The gang had looted the family and then raped the women at gun point. When the 25-year-old man got in the way, the gang shot him dead.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Gautam Budh Nagar, Love Kumar had condemned the incident and had said two teams had been delegated to round up the suspects. The injured were treated at a local hospital in Jewar.