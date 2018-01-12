Amid high competition among airlines operating in the market, Jet Airways has announced up to 30 percent discount on travel on direct flights from India to international destinations served by the airline.

According to the official website of Jet Airways, up to 30 percent discount is applicable on base fare in Premiere and Economy on flights across Jet Airway's international network. Tickets for availing Jet Airways' international fare sale can be purchased until January 15.

Tickets under the discounted offer can be booked through airlines website, app and also by contacting the nearest travel agent, a press release issued by the airline said. Offer is applicable on one way and return journey on flights operated by Jet Airways.

The new offer is applicable on select booking classes. Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and or flight restriction will be applicable as mentioned in the Jet Airway's fare rule.

The airlines operate its flights to 20 destinations across the globe. Beyond India, Jet Airways operates flights to international destinations in South East Asia, South Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America.

Many domestic and international carriers offer discounts around the New Year holiday season to attract passengers. IndiGo has announced a New Year Sale on air tickets, with fares starting as low as Rs 899 on selected routes. Vistara also announced a 24-hour anniversary sale with fares starting as low as Rs 1,099 for the economy class.