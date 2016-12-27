Jet Airways flight 9W 2374, carrying 161 people — 154 passengers and 7 crew members -- skidded off the runway at Goa's Dabolim airport on Tuesday while aligning for takeoff. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will investigate the incident, while an inspection by the DGCA has already begun.

The flight, which had arrived from Dubai, was scheduled to travel to Mumbai from Goa when the incident took place around 5 am. About 12 people sustained minor injuries and fractures during the evacuation process and have been administered the required medical assistance.

"Jet Airways regrets to inform that its flight 9W 2374 from Goa-Mumbai of today, with 154 guests ​and 7 crew, veered off the runway while aligning for takeoff. All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process. Medical assistance is being coordinated by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities," a statement from the airline said.

The Indian Express quoted an eyewitness saying that the aircraft tilted forward during the evacuation process triggering panic among the passengers.

"The lights started blinking and then suddenly we see fire and everybody getting up to run for life. Luckily, it happened on the ground," a Jet Airways passenger told ANI.

The Indian Navy said that the runway was closed for operation after the incident took place and that the Dabolim airport will be shut till 12:30 pm. However, the runway has now been opened and is ready for operation.

"The Jet Airways flight, whilst taking off from HANSA runway 26, aborted take off and spun around 360 degrees... The Goa runway has been opened and flights will be accepted throughout the day to make up for the lost time and the back log," the Indian Navy was quoted by ANI as saying.

The statement by the airline said: "We are closely working with the local airport authorities to resume normal operations. We are also making alternate travel arrangements for our guests to/from Goa in order to minimize inconvenience. Guests have been advised to visit the Jet Airways website (www.jetairways.com) or contact the Jet Airways Contact Centre on updated status on our flights to/from Goa."

The airline has also deployed their "wide-body B777 with a capacity to seat 346 guests, to facilitate the travel of our guests between Mumbai and Goa." The statement added that the airline was "fully cooperating with various authorities, including the DGCA and AAIB, for investigation into the incident."

Visuals of passengers,who sustained minor injuries,being taken fr treatment aftr Jet Airways flight 9W2374 skidded off runway at Goa airport pic.twitter.com/bMHZbhPL5M — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

Panaji: Visuals of Mumbai bound Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 that skidded off runway at Dabolim airport (Goa), a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/CRC6klFbNq — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

Panaji: Visuals of Mumbai bound Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 that skidded off runway at Dabolim airport (Goa), a short while ago. pic.twitter.com/Kh4URB4OjY — ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016

Meanwhile, a close shave between an IndiGo flight and a SpiceJet flight took place when the former airline's flight was moving towards the taxiway after landing at the Delhi airport and SpiceJet's flight came in front for take off. The matter has been reported to the DGCA and a probe is underway, ANI reported.