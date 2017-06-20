Robbie Williams, Jessie J, Louis Tomlinson and Pixie Lott are among the artists involved that arrived in London to help with the Grenfell Tower charity single. Organised by Simon Cowell, the single will be a cover of Simon and Garfunkels Bridge Over Troubled Water, with donations going to help victims of the dealy tower fire in London.
Jessie J, Louis Tomlinson and Pixie Lott make music single for Grenfell Tower fire victims
- June 20, 2017 19:12 IST
