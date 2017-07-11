Jessica Simpson seems to be getting younger with age. She celebrated her 37th birthday on July 10 sunning herself on a green floatie wearing just a skimpy bikini.

Simpson completed her look with a pair of aviators and gold hoop earrings. "Kiss My Butt 36," she captioned the image.

Simpson's pool party comes just weeks after she and husband Eric Johnson threw a lavish Moana-themed birthday party for their son Ace on June 30. The pair's backyard was made to look like the Isle of Te Fiti, the island featured in the Disney movie.

Simpson made headlines over the weekend when she reacted to Whole Foods' discovery that their chicken salad contained tuna. "Happens to the best of us," she joked, referring to her 2003 Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica gaffe.

She famously confused tuna and chicken while indulging in a bowl of Chicken of the Sea.

"Is this chicken that I have, or is this fish?" Simpson asked then-husband.

"I know it's tuna, but it says chicken by the sea," she continued. "Is that stupid? What is it called — chicken by the sea or in the sea?"

Lachey looked confused and said: "Chicken of the Sea is the brand. You know, 'cause a lot of people eat tuna, just like a lot of people eat chicken. Chicken of the Sea."

"Oh…." Simpson replied. "Oh, I understand now. I read it wrong."

Check out Simpson's sizzling birthday snap below: