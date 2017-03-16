The England squad for the upcoming two international football matches was announced on Thursday and the most stand-out name in the 26-member squad remains Jermain Defoe! With the likes of Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane out with injuries, Defoe's inclusion may not have looked that unexpected after all.

The Sunderland striker was, just a few days back, seen partying with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather...as well as the drop-dead gorgeous Abbie Holborn, who stars in season 14 of British TV series Geordie Shore, at Newcastle's Livello Nightclub.

Defoe, who last played for the Three Lions in a friendly against Chile in November 2013, will compete for the England striker's position against Leicester City's Jamie Vardy and Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

Both Rooney and Kane have damaged their ankle ligaments, while Daniel Sturridge is also unavailable.

It's also special for my family and I feel I deserve this because I've always dedicated myself to the game. I'm really looking forward to... — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) March 16, 2017

Meeting up with the squad and seeing all the boys. This time around it'll be strange being one of the older lads, but I can't wait! BUZZING! — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) March 16, 2017

The Three Lions take on rivals Germany in an international friendly match on March 22 and then play against Lithuania in a World Cup Qualifier four days later.

Defoe, 34, has made 55 appearances for the England senior football team till date and has scored 19 goals. Currently, he has 14 goals from 27 matches (as on March 16) for Sunderland in the Premier League this season.

Full squad announced by England manager Gareth Southgate:

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Joe Hart, Tom Heaton.

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand, Gary Cahill, Nathan Clyne, Phil Jones, Michael Keane, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, John Stones, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Eric Dier, Michail Antonio, Jesse Lingard, Adam Lallana, Jake Livermore, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Raheem Sterling, Nathan Redmond, Ward-Prowse.

Forwards: Rashford, Vardy, Defoe.