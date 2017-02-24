Jeremy Corbyn wont step down as Labour leader despite Copeland dissappointment

  • February 24, 2017 17:43 IST
    By ITN
Jeremy Corbyn wont step down as Labour leader despite Copeland dissappointment Close
Jeremy Corbyn has said he will not step down as Labour leader, despite losing a historic by-election in Copeland to the Conservative Party. Labour did manage to fight off a challenge from Ukip in a second by-election in Stoke on the 23 February.
loading image
IBT TV
Five Ghanaians who have shaped the country
Most popular