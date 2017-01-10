Jeremy Corbyn: ‘We’re not going to block the referendum vote’

- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
In a speech Jeremy Corbyn made on 10 January he stated that Labour does not rule out backing continued freedom of movement when Britain quits the European Union, the Labour leader said. Jeremy Corbyn made the comment during a speech just hours after it was briefed that he was not wedded to the principle. The Labour leader also suggested a cap on pay for the UKs highest earners in order to create a more equal society.
