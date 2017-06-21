During the Queens Speech on 21 June, Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn didnt bow his head, as is tradition, when entering the House of Lords to meet the Queen. Corbyn is a well-known republican and has hit headlines before by flouting conventions surrounding the Queen and the national anthem.
Jeremy Corbyn does not bow during Queens Speech
- June 21, 2017 18:00 IST
