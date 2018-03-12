Jeremy Clarkson's motoring show The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime could be axed after the third season, as claimed by a Daily Mail report. But the 57-year-old debunked all the rumors as he tweeted, "Don't believe the fu**ing Mail."

According to the Daily Mail report, a close source to the show said, "There is nothing to suggest they are going to do another one. No one has signed anything and employees are wondering where everyone will go once filming wraps."

Adding, the report also suggested that Clarkson was not offered the fourth season of The Grand Tour yet as he has already landed in a new job — presenting ITV's game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. They have also quoted the source saying that TGT co-presenters Richard Hammond and James May will also be looking for new jobs once the season 3 filming is done.

The source added: "No one has signed anything and employees are wondering where everyone will go once filming wraps."

Meanwhile, the 'fake' news has created a ruckus on various social media platforms as many fans have threatened to boycott Amazon Prime Video.

"@PrimeVideo Hearing a rumor that you're not renewing @thegrandtour after season 3. We only got Prime to watch TGT, so ... At your own peril, I guess," wrote one user.

Another wrote, "The Grand Tour is the only reason my entire family subscribed to Amazon Prime. Don't use it for anything else. Long may it continue."

Referring TGT, a third user tweeted, "That show is the whole reason I GOT Amazon prime!!!! #SaveTheGrandTour."

The second season of The Grand Tour was last aired in February 2018 while the team is still working on the third series.

@amazon ARE YOU JOKING??? CANCELING @thegrandtour ???? That show is the whole reason I GOT Amazon prime!!!! #SaveTheGrandTour — Matt Wrenn (@MSWrenn1988) March 11, 2018