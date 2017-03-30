Jennifer Lopez surely turned heads with the latest social media update that featured her in a revealing outfit, nearly showing off everything.

The mother of two is gearing up for her first ever live concert in the Dominican Republic and she shared the excitement about it with her Instagram followers by uploading a sizzling poster of the musical event.

The black and white photo featured JLo posing for the camera in a studded outfit. She left little to the imagination in a completely see-through dress that gave a glimpse of her incredible curves.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez flaunts it all in skintight two-piece outfit

The sparkling outfit almost failed to cover-up her assets. It nearly flashed far too much and exhibited her toned legs. She accessorised the mini-dress with a pair of diamond earrings and themed it up with glittering heels.

Apart from uploading the sizzling poster, the 47-year-old singer also shared a few details about the upcoming live onstage musical event.

"Hello my dear people from the Dominican Republic, we will see you next April 15th in the Historic Amphitheater Altos de Chavon, Casa de Campo for my first great concert in your beautiful country. It will be an unforgettable night," she wrote.

Hola mi gente querida de Republica Dominicana, nos vemos el proximo 15 de Abril en el Histórico Anfiteatro Altos de Chavon, Casa de Campo para mi primer gran concierto en su hermoso Pais. Sera una noche inolvidable. Para mas información visita www.uepatickets.com A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 28, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

Lopez also informed her social media followers that the tickets and hotel packages for her upcoming concert would be available for purchase on www.uepatickets.com.

Meanwhile, an industry insider recently revealed that JLo is all set to turn her rumoured romance with Alex Rodriguez into a real relationship.

"Jennifer is really into Alex but still just going with it and learning about him. This very likely may turn into a relationship," the source told E!Online.

Recently, the celebrity couple were caught on camera during a double-date at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.

"J Lo and A-Rod are already looking like an old married couple -- an old, stupidly RICH married couple -- that still loves hanging out with each other and their friends," stated celebrity gossip and entertainment news portal TMZ.