Jennifer Lopez is proud of her figure and she knows how to highlight her best assets. On Thursday, the actress and singer took to her Instagram page to share a picture of hers in a black skimpy bikini that highlighted her butt.

The photograph has JLo is lounging on a beach chair looking at her phone and it looks like the snap was taken in Miami, as she captioned it, "Missing Miami."

This post comes amidst rumours of turmoil in her romance with Alex Rodriguez. According to an Us Weekly report, the couple had a major blowout when JLo hired a private investigator to follow Rodriguez.

"He found out and they had a huge fight," an insider told Us. "But they're working through it."

"She's really into Alex and wants it to work," the source added. "So she's trying to control as much as she can."

Despite the trouble in paradise, the couple seems to be head over heels in love, and last month JLo gushed about her beau calling him a beautiful person and loving father to his two girls.

"He's a generous human being with his family, with his friends, with me," Lopez told Extra. "He's caring and sweet and capable and responsible and just all the beautiful things you would want a man to be. I feel really lucky right now, so I'm excited about life, but I'm more excited for people to get to see who he really is."

Rodriguez too gushed about his ladylove during an appearance on The View, saying: "She's an amazing, amazing girl. One of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."