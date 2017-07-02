Jennifer Lopez is known for stealing the spotlight with her sizzling looks and mesmerising live performances. She did it again during the Macy's 4th Of July celebrations in New York City and nearly suffered a major wardrobe malfunction.

The Shades Of Blue star looked stunning on stage during the concert. She flaunted her eye-popping curves in two racy outfits. While the white skintight leotard flashed her famous bum, the black and gold tunic with daring splits showed off her toned legs.

The mother of two looked perfect in her full-sleeved, jewelled gown until it exhibited a little too much. The sexy outfit gave a glimpse of her toned pins and enviable hips as she walked hand-in-hand with her beau Alex Rodriguez for the after party.

However, the fashion mishap did not really disappoint J-Rod or stop them from enjoying the party. They were completely engrossed in each other and were packed on PDA. JLo and A Rod put on a public display of affection at the event when they locked lips.

The couple has been very open about their relationship in the recent past. "I think we are very happy and just having a good time and don't put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it," Lopez said while interacting with the representative of E!News.

Meanwhile, the baseball star described their romance as "one of the most humbling experiences" in his life time.

"When I was with the Yankees, and we won the world championship, and you wear the pinstripes, you think you're pretty cool. But then, you hang out with Jennifer, and they confuse me with the security guard all the time!" A-Rod said while interacting with Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon.

The former Yankees player even shared an experience when he was sidelined by the paparazzi. "We were at the Met Ball, and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, 'Get the hell out of the way, get out of the way! We're trying to take a picture!" he said.