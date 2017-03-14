Jennifer Lopez seems to be in a holiday mood with her rumoured boyfriend Alex Rodriguez as she was caught on camera at a beach-side gym of Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club in Bahamas, wearing an incredibly tight two-piece outfit.

The mother of two nearly flaunted it all in skintight black leggings with a bright green trim and a matching sports bra. She showed off her enviable curves and ample assets as she enjoyed the scenic beauty of the place.

JLo teamed the revealing outfit with a pair of studded diamond earrings and chic sunglasses. She tied her hair up in a knot and burnt some calories working out at the luxurious gym.

Lopez looked chilled and relaxed when she was snapped enjoying some time in the sun and sweeping the surroundings near the gym, showing off her toned belly and arms. The singer was accompanied by an unidentified female friend, according to Mail Online.

The photos of JLo at the beach-side gym emerged a few hours after she uploaded an image of herself with her rumoured boyfriend Rodriguez on social media. In the Instagram post, the singer can be seen taking a selfie of herself wearing a pair of silver hoop earrings as A-Rod nuzzled into her ear, hiding his face behind her locks.

The snap featuring the couple cosying up to each other immediately captured the attention of some of her followers, but Lopez was quick to delete it. She does not seem to be prepared to make an official announcement about her relationship with the baseball player.

The two of them have been apparently enjoying their holiday with their children at the exclusive Bakers Bay Golf & Ocean Club in the Abaco islands since Friday.