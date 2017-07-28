Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, the celebrity couple known among their fans as J-Rod, enjoyed another romantic date night in New York City on Thursday, July 27.

JLo looked stunning as she headed for a meal at The Pool with A-Rod. The Shades Of Blue star wore a pair of high-waisted khaki trousers and a body-hugging pink tank top, which was accompanied with an over-sized, cream-coloured wool cardigan.

The Shades Of Blue star teased a little too much in a low-cut tank that gave her fans an eyeful. The outfit was accompanied with a pair of hoop earrings and a ring. The mother of two accompanied the dress with a white handbag and a pair of matching heels.

Also read Find out why Jennifer Lopez is under a lot of pressure

The duo was reportedly celebrating the 42nd birthday of former baseball star at the luxurious eatery where they danced together and took tons of snaps together, reported Mail Online.

As part of their week-long birthday celebration, J-Rod wished each other by writing sweet messages on Instagram. Rodriguez added a sizzling snap of Lopez to his social media page that was accompanied with the words: "Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day."

Wishing a happy birthday to this amazing human being who lights up my world every day. Te amo muneca!! ❤️#HBD #Leo ???? (?: Ana Carballosa/ @lacarba) A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jul 24, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

In the meantime, On The Floor singer shared a black and white photo of her beau with 67.9 million followers and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart skip a beat every time he walks in the room... Wishing you the best year ever my love...so excited for everything God has in store for you..."