The fans of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are looking forward to their wedding, as the couple have already made it official. The family members of two are also getting involved in their relationship.

After introducing A-Rod to her mother Guadalupe Rodríguez, JLo reportedly took the next step in her relationship with former Yankees star. She introduced her twins, Emme and Max, to her boyfriend's two daughters, Natasha and Ella.

"It's always unpredictable when you try to merge to families with young kids, but so far so good. The kids have all spent time together, and everyone is getting along," a source close to the celebrity couple said.

The industry insider also claimed that Lopez's family is really impressed with Alex and the two of them are spending quality time with their family members. "Jennifer's family is excited about her dating him. She is spending time with his family, too," the source told People magazine.

Meanwhile, another industry insider stated that the celebrity couple is getting more serious in their relationship and they are already talking about their marriage.

"They've been talking about the future and, of course marriage has come up. They aren't making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives," US Weekly quoted the source.

The informer also stated that the family members of JLo and A-Rod love to see them together, as they feel that the two are made for each other. "They have a lot in common and the same interests. It's going well so far. They are both hoping this goes the distance," the source added.

Although tabloids linked the two together early last month after the couple were caught on camera by their fans, the 41-year-old sportsman confirmed his relationship with the American singer only after the host of celebrity talk show The View enquired about it.

"She's an amazing, amazing girl, one of the smartest human beings I've ever met, and also an incredible mother. She just likes simple things. I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter," Rodríguez said.