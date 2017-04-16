Jennifer Lopez is reportedly taking some serious steps in her relationship with Alex Rodriguez and the two are likely to tie the knot by the end of the year. Family members of the celebrity couple have apparently approved their romance and they just want to ensure the safety and happiness of their children before taking the next step in life.

The 47-year-old singer could discuss it with the former Yankees star during their romantic dates in the Dominican Republic.

JLo is currently in the Caribbean nation with her twins, Max and Emme, and she just wrapped up first ever live concert in the country, which was held at the Altos de Chavon Amphitheater on Saturday, April 15.

Smitten Jennifer Lopez to channel her romance with Alex Rodriguez for new single?

The 41-year-old sportsman A-Rod is also rumoured to be in his homeland and the couple is reportedly planning to stay at the luxurious Casa de Campo Resort & Villas for the next 10 days. While enjoying some time together, the two will probably discuss their future plans.

An industry insider claimed that Lopez and Rodriguez have started discussing the prenuptial agreement, as the two want to make things clear before taking any serious steps in their lives.

"Jennifer not only wants to protect her money, she wants to make sure her kids are taken care of. Alex is always on top of his finances, so a prenup is very important to him, too," a source told In-Touch Weekly.

The person close to JLo also stated that she is really desperate to tie the knot with A-Rod. According to the informer, On The Floor singer does not want to wait for long mainly because she knows that he is her soul mate and the wedding bells could ring for the two by the end of the year.

"She used to think he was a bit creepy because [Alex] would show up backstage at her Vegas show and stop by the set of Shades of Blue. But she decided to give him a chance. They have this crazy-hot chemistry!" the industry insider added.