It is safe to say that Jennifer Lawrence will steal the show in her upcoming movie Mother! with her brilliant performance. But it looks like the Hunger Games star is stealing the spotlight behind the cameras as well.

The cast and crew of the Darren Aronofsky directorial horror movie recently walked down the premiere carpet of the movie in London. Yet again, JLaw caught the attention when she wore a sheer gown that revealed almost everything.

Walking down the red carpet at Odeon Leicester Square in London, Lawrence left nothing to the imagination. She graced the premiere wearing a gorgeous form-fitting gown featuring intricate diamond and chainlink detailing that was enough to cover her modesty.

The glamorous and risqué silver Atelier Versace gown was made of intricately draped material. The gown drew attention to her toned body as she posed for the cameras to show off her curvy figure. As she twirled to show off her outfit, attendees witnessed that the back of the dress was way for revealing and NSFW viewing.

Letting her bold outfit do all the talking, Lawrence opted for a messy hairdo, smokey eyes, and a nude shade lipstick.

Though the film hits cinemas next week, Mother! has already premiered at a couple of film festivals and is receiving amazing reactions. The film is also generating an Oscar buzz for the director-actress couple's efforts.

The Sydney Morning Herald called the movie one of the most interesting and divisive films of the year yet. Whereas Telegraph reviewed it as a "shocking, surrealist and symphonically berserk feast of filth" giving it a five-star rating.

Talking to Vogue magazine a few weeks ago, the actress revealed, "I had to go to a darker place than I've ever been in my life. I didn't know if I'd be able to come out OK."

Dark or not, it is definitely going to be a mind-boggling experience. Mother! releases in theatres on September 15.