Vogue unveiled four seductive pictures featuring Jennifer Lawrence. The Mother! actress, whose new movie with her director boyfriend Darren Aronofsky just released a spooky trailer, sizzled in different attires on the cover of the 125th edition of Vogue.

The 26-year-old actress put her best side out for the camera. The pictures, shared by Vogue on their Instagram handle, sawthe actress in numerous bold shades.

In one of the pictures, JLaw poses against the Statue of Liberty on a sea vessel, wearing a red plunging gown. In another image, she puts a leggy display while wearing a shimmering golden dress. Her curvy body is beautifully caught on the camera.

In another picture, she looks surreal as the photographer chose to capture her in the black and white tone. Drawing inspiration from the Mother! poster, Vogue also recreated an artsy picture of her posing.

During the photo shoot, the Hunger Games actress took the opportunity to discuss intimate details about her life including her boyfriend, the 2014 hack that changed her life and gave fans a look into the upcoming horror flick release she stars in.

"It's scary when you feel the whole world judges you. I think people saw [the hacking] for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven't been able to get rid of it," Lawrence spoke her mind. "Having your privacy violated constantly isn't a problem if you're perfect. But if you're human, it's terrifying," she added, addressing the 2014 hacking of her private photos.

The interview also saw her speak about her boyfriend in public for the first time. "We had energy. I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me. I normally don't like Harvard people, because they can't go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard. He's not like that," she explained.

Talking about the upcoming mind-bending movie, she revealed that she hyperventilated and dislocated a rib during the filming. "I ended up getting on oxygen. I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren's like, 'It was out of focus; we've got to do it again.' And I was just like, 'Go f— yourself.'"

She added, "I had to go to a darker place than I've ever been in my life... I didn't know if I'd be able to come out OK."

Mother! releases on September 15.