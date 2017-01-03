Jennifer Lawrence is surely one of the most acclaimed Hollywood actresses of recent times, but the 'poor' actress never had a New Year's kiss before.

The Hunger Games star recently appeared on the New Year's special of Late Night with Seth Meyers and admitted that she has never had a kiss at midnight of New Year's eve.

"I hate it. I hate New Year's. I feel like everybody is chasing a good time. I don't think I've ever had a kiss on New Year's. I don't think I've ever had a fun time," she said, before concurring with the audience 'awwwws': "Yeah poor me."

She also lamented saying: "When Harry Met Sally totally ruined New Year's for the rest of my life," referring to how Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan finally admit they love each other just after midnight.

And that's not all; the 26-year-old star also revealed that she hates stunts. "After hunger games I was like screw it. I'll be in my trailer unless you absolutely need me," she said.

"I'm worried about my safety, I'm scared, I'm paranoid," she continued further.

Lawrence recently appeared in sci-fi movie Passengers along with Chris Pratt. During a promotional event for the movie, JLaw and Pratt were also involved in a Playground Insults (BBC program) battle. The duo jabbed each other with every possible thing, from Lawrence's Joy to Pratt's lack of an Oscar to their intimate scene in Passengers.

The Silver Linings Playbook star is currently dating Black Swan director Darren Aronofsky.