Jennifer Lawrence has managed to steal the spotlight with her sizzling looks. The American actress donned a sparkling sheer dress for the 70th-anniversary celebration of French Fashion house Dior.

The fashionista showed off plenty of skin in the unusual dress that flaunted her incredible figure and flashed her assets. The designer gown also exhibited her toned legs and back through its see-through skirt and a backless top.

The 26-year-old Passengers star accompanied the patterned string dress with matching high heels. She completed her quirky looks with a pair of thick dark sunglasses and an eye-popping orange handbag.

The couture week, which is being held at the Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris, was attended by several popular stars and models, including Bella Hadid and Cara Delevigne.

Apart from being a showstopper at several fashion events, JLaw seems to have also inspired many of her co-stars and helped them in improving their acting skills.

In an interview with the latest issue of Marie Claire magazine's UK edition, Game Of Throne star Sophie Turner revealed that she learnt to be assertive on set while working with Lawrence in X-Men: Apocalypse.

"She would do a take and be like, "Cut! That was such bad acting!" Her being able to stop [the scene]; it was inspiring to see someone so in control," the young English actress said.