The plot of Beyhadh is currently revolving around the wedding of Arjun (Kushal Tandon) and Saanjh (Aneri Vajani). While fans are excited to see the two getting married, an unfortunate incident took place during the shoot of the wedding sequence.

The wedding mandap caught fire during the pheras when the gathbandhan between the two actors came into contact with the fire. This resulted in chaos on the set. "Kushal is very proactive and alert. When he saw that Aneri's pallu (gathbandhan) had caught fire, he swiftly tore away the piece before it could cause damage," a source told Indian Express.

Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget's paycheck will shock you

It should be recalled that a similar incident took place on Beyhadh sets a few months ago when Arjun was supposed to get married to Maya (Jennifer Winget), but unfortunately, found themselves fighting flames.

The sequence required fire to break out, but the flames spread uncontrollably. While Kushal, who was in the mandap responded immediately, and moved out, Jennifer froze at the mandap and was surrounded by flames. Kushal then rushed and rescued her by pulling her out of the fire.

Fortunately, in both the incidents, it was lucky escape for everyone on the sets.

Meanwhile, Beyhadh, a finite series that was supposed to go off air in August, has got an extension. It has, however, undergone a change in its timeslot and airs after Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 9.

Although the show had been doing well in terms of Television Rating Points (TRPs), its makers decided to pull the plug on it as they didn't want to stretch the storyline unnecessarily. But due to huge demand from viewers, the show got extended for a couple of months.