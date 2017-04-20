Jennifer Hudson surely captured all the attention during the red carpet arrival of Tribeca Film Festival, as she looked stunning in her little black dress, which exhibited her incredible curves and toned legs.

The single shoulder body-hugging outfit with lace detailing around the neckline and puff sleeves made the Dreamgirls actress a bit uncomfortable with its revealing features. She risked a major wadrobe malfuction and nearly suffered a nip slip.

The Voice judge almost failed to cover up her modesty before attending the premiere of documentary Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives. The mini-dress flaunted her eye-popping cleavage and showed off her side boobs through its asymmetric lace panel.

Hudson paired the little black dress with a thin black belt in the waist and black boots. She accessorised the outfit with multiple rings and a pair of dangly jewelled earrings.

The 35-year-old singer kept it all simple with grey shade for eyes and nails. She oozed sex appeal in red lipstick while confidently posing for photos during the Tribeca Film Festival.

The brunette is currently busy with promotional activities of her Netflix original film Sandy Wexler, in which she portrays a singer named Courtney Clarke. It is a comedy drama that revolves around the life of a talent manager, portrayed by Adam Sandler.

"I remember Adam and Steven Brill, the director, saying it's kind of like a comedic version of 'The Bodyguard,' in a way. And you definitely feel the sentiment of Whitney throughout the film, even with the song 'DJ,' it kind of has more of a 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' or 'My Name is Not Susan' type of vibe to it," Hudson told ABC.