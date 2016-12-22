Jennifer Garner's fourth pregnancy rumours continue to do the rounds. The latest report claims that Garner is expecting a baby boy with estranged husband Ben Affleck.

According to OK! Magazine, Garner and Affleck have reconciled and are planning to welcome the fourth baby together. "Their friends say they've been trying to keep it hush-hush, but it seems to be getting harder. Jen's been showing what looks like a bump beneath bulky tops she favours. And absolutely glowing lately!" the magazine quoted a source as saying.

The magazine further reported that Affleck and Garner will reveal about the fourth baby to their children on Christmas morning. "Ben loves the thought of another little boy to balance out their family. It's a dream come true," the source added.

Interestingly, gossip mills were abuzz last month with news that Garner and Affleck had renewed their vows in a secret ceremony attended by children. He also surprised Garner with a fabulous $2.3 million diamond ring.

Garner and Affleck reconciling and fourth baby rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. "Jen couldn't be happier! All she's ever wanted is for Ben to stop boozing and partying and to recommit to their family. With this new baby on the way, he's making all the right promises," National Enquirer quoted a source as saying. "A new baby would be like icing on the reconciliation cake!"

However, Gossip Cop debunked the fourth baby rumours and reported saying that Garner is not pregnant. The tabloid quoted Garner's rep, who said that the fourth pregnancy rumour is "completely falsified."

Gossip Cop had previously dismissed OK! Magazine's report, which claimed that Garner and Affleck were planning to adopt a girl.