Is Jennifer Aniston really upset over the sex scene of husband Justin Theroux in The Leftovers? According to a recent report by In Touch magazine, Aniston attended the premiere of the final season of the hit HBO series along with her husband. But she seemed to be uncomfortable while watching the sex scene in the first episode.

Also read: Angelina Jolie ditches bra while meeting Anglican leader and draws criticism

The report claimed that "It was the last thing she wanted to see." The scene features Theroux's Kevin Garvey hooking up with his co-star Carrie Coon's character Nora Durst. An insider reportedly told the magazine that Aniston looked "incredibly comfortable" during the scene.

According to the insider, "She freaked out at Justin for making her sit through the steamy scene without any prior knowledge of what was coming."

The report also linked the incident to Aniston's divorce to her former husband Brad Pitt. The couple headed for divorce following the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, the film which allegedly brought Pitt and Jolie together.

So will the same happen in this case? Gossip Cop did some investigation and shattered all the rumours saying the magazine's allegations are a "complete fabrication". All the statements are false about the couple.

Pray for us 4/16 #TheLeftovers Photo credit: the amazing @michaelmuller7 A post shared by @justintheroux on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

The Friends actress absolutely had no issues with her husband doing an intimate scene or naked scene. She never had a problem with all these in the past. Aniston's representative accused the In- Touch magazine for spreading made-up stories like these, Gossip Cop reports. Recently Theroux himself mocked all these types of tabloids/ magazines for publicising fake news.

Recently the pair attended the Festival Serie Mania opening night during their trip in Paris on Thursday. It seemed like the duo could not keep their hands off each other, amidst all the split rumours. The couple also attended a dinner organised by French luxury group Louis Vuitton for the launching of new leather accessories there. According to AOL, "The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, couldn't keep their hands off each other in front of the paparazzi."

The Leftovers, created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta, is based on the novel of the same name by Tom Perrotta. The HBO series also stars Amy, Liv Tyler, Regina King and Christopher Eccleston.