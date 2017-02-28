The year 2017 started with several celebrities, including Beyonce and George Clooney, making a baby announcement and looks like Jennifer Aniston might soon join the list. Actress Kathy Hilton surprised Aniston's fans when she revealed that the actress is having a baby girl.

Kathy, mother of socialite Paris Hilton, in an unexpected tweet said that Aniston is 100 percent having a baby girl. "Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100/ percent," she tweeted on Oscars night when Jennifer looked stunning in a black thigh-high slit dress.

She deleted the tweet later, but not before it went viral. While some her followers were in shock, several others speculated that the actress might have got confused between Aniston and Natalie Portman, who is actually pregnant.

However, to put all the rumours to rest, Aniston's publicist has confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that the Friends star is not pregnant. "Jennifer is not pregnant nor does she know Kathy Hilton," Aniston's publicist Stephen Huvane said.

Aniston and her husband Justin Theroux have been surrounded by pregnancy news ever since they got married two years back. Recently, Star magazine reported saying that Aniston is pregnant at 48 and they are even planning a baby shower in Los Angeles.

"Obviously, this is an absolute dream come true for Jen. In fact, it's nothing short of a miracle. Jen just turned 48 this month, and she and Justin both knew that at her age, the odds were against her getting pregnant. It's such a blessing!I believe Jen and Justin got the news they'd been waiting for in December," the magazine quoted a source as saying.

However, Star Magazine's report turned out to be false after Aniston's rep told Gossip Cop that the news is fabricated.