Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux part ways two-and-a-half years of marriage — and seven years as a couple. The couple announced their separation to the couple confirmed that the decision was mutual. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," the statement reads.

While it is a sad moment for the couple, Twitter cannot help but point out that the Friends alum is turning into a real-life Ross Geller. The character from the hit TV show is known for his three divorces and the internet was quick to point out that she is one divorce away from being Dr Geller.

Jennifer Aniston is one divorce away from being Ross — annie (@annievictorias) February 15, 2018

Is Jennifer Aniston becoming a real life Ross Geller? — Jacob (@JacobKone) February 16, 2018

Several also pointed out that Aniston and her first ex-husband Brad Pitt are now single. This development has got fans begging and praying that the two get back together.

"What if Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt start dating #dead #JenniferAniston #BradPitt" read a tweet.

"Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are getting back together. I called it first. #JenniferAniston," another user wrote.

When u realize both Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt are now single pic.twitter.com/Y9cxfIWQyH — Sonia Grace (@Sonia_GoodGirl) February 15, 2018

Not gonna lie, never liked Justin with Jennifer Aniston. I think Brad was the Love of her life......? pic.twitter.com/2huVefcJ6l — justnRN (@mikeandmattn) February 16, 2018

I honestly wouldn't mind if Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got back together. There I said it. I'm putting it out in the universe lol — David Rodriguez (@dnr034) February 16, 2018

But some fans are against the idea because they feel Aniston deserves better.

I swear if Jennifer Aniston takes Brad Pitt back I will PUNCH her in the face and she will thank me later. pic.twitter.com/FABqSaFNlp — Lyssa Lynn (@LilLyssaLynn) February 16, 2018

In case you all forgot: Brad Pitt fell in love with another woman and begun a relationship with her while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. He left her to be with someone else. Why would anyone want her to get back together with him? — Alina (@__LinaGarcia) February 16, 2018

People are rooting for Jennifer Aniston to get back together with Brad Pitt? The man who cheated and left her for another woman?? pic.twitter.com/ilGDcPLIiq — . (@l3nee91) February 16, 2018

Jennifer and Justin announced their split days after it was reported that the Friends alum celebrated her birthday without her now estranged husband. Their statement confirming the split reads:

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year," the statement reads. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship. Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

The couple began dating in May 2011 and were engaged in August 2012.