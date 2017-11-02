Is Jennifer Aniston following the path of Kim Kardashian?

A recent report by Star Magazine titled "Jen To Justin: I'll Raise Our Baby Alone!" claims that the Friends actress is ready to become a mother and want to raise the baby alone. So, does it mean Aniston's marriage to Justin Theroux in under rocks?

The report claimed that the 48-year-old actress is "more determined than ever to become a mom, even if it means she has to raise a child without" her husband.

In the report, an insider was quoted saying, "Privately, she has told friends that she's secretly gone ahead and hired a surrogate mother to carry her child to birth. And she's vowed to raise the baby alone."

The Break-Up actress has reportedly hired a surrogate, according to the report. But later in the report, it was mentioned that Aniston told her friends that she is hoping "she'll be able to choose the right woman in the next few months."

The story seems quite confusing as both the aforementioned statements are contradictory because if Aniston has already hired a surrogate then why the latter statement claims that she will choose the right woman in the upcoming months.

As Gossip Cop looked over the report minutely, the Jennifer Aniston surrogacy story is proved to be fabricated. The magazine is known for such kind of stories as it previously claimed that Brad Pitt's ex-wife was pregnant.

Meanwhile, a representative for the actress told Gossip Cop, "It's more of the same crap that has no foundation in the truth."