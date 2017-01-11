An alleged public spat between Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan has sparked speculations that she is upset with the actor for posting her naked picture online.

On Monday, Tatum posted a nude photo of his wife napping on Instagram, and soon, a number of followers started tweeting the actor if he had Dewan's permission for posting the picture online.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, the couple seemed to be fighting while running errands on Tuesday, and the media outlet thinks it could be because of the nude photo controversy. Dewan apparently looked annoyed with her husband and although he repeatedly tried to talk to her, she kept ignoring him, the media outlet noted, adding that the actress was more interested in her phone.

Even if the couple was fighting, the nude photo doesn't seem like the likely culprit. A quick glance at Dewan's list of 'favourite' tweets show that she approve of her husband's antics. Besides tapping the favourite button on a tweet that reposted the picture, Dewan also 'liked' a tweet from a fan which asked her to take a similar picture of her husband.

In other news, it was recently revealed that Dewan will serve as the host of Jennifer Lopez's NBC show World of Dance. She will join judges Derek Hough, NE-YO and Lopez on the show that will have dancers competing for $1 million. The first season will have 10 episodes.

Announcing the news, Dewan took to Instagram saying the show will please all those who love dancing. "A show by dancers FOR dancer….so excited to share with you guys! Let's goooooooo! @jlo @neyo @derekhough @nbc #worldofdance," she wrote.

Lopez too took to Instagram, writing, "Meet our beautiful host…@jennaldewan #WORLDOFDANCE #dancelife #comingsoon #NBC #1millionreasons to show up," along with a picture of herself and Dewan.