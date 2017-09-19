It is no secret that Jenna Dewan Tatum loves her body and confidently shows off her curvalicious figure for the cameras. The mother of a four-year-old does not leave any opportunity to flaunt her curves. This time, the World of Dance star chose to show off her derriere on Instagram and gave us some solid #BootyGoals.

Wearing a sheer body suit, the star was pictured with her back against the camera for fans to get a good view of her bare derriere and her long toned legs. Posting the picture, she captioned it: "Cheeky balcony series."

In another picture, the dancer is seen sitting her slender legs crossed, accentuated by a pair of black stilettos, as she looked lost in thoughts holding a mug. She captioned the picture: "How I imagine Posh Spice does tea time."

Fans were quick to take over the comments section to share their love and thoughts about the picture. While most fans loved what they were saying, a number of Instagram users slammed the actress for not being a "role model" for her daughter.

"You young ladies today think you need to post this. You have way to much class to bring it to this level. You're a classy talented young woman. Be the inner you and love yourself," a follower wrote. "The f**k? She's a mother and married. Smh, disappointed at Jena," commented another follower.

"Not flattering to you as an intelligent woman. You look great but don't need to role model objectifying your body parts on IG - or teach young girls to garner attention by sexual images of themselves on IG," another Instagram user pointed out.

While fans of the 36-year-old were quick to defend her, Jenna decided to shut those haters with a simple Instagram post. She posted a quote that read: "You can tell who the strong women are. They are the ones you see building up one another instead of tearing each other down."

With the picture, she also added a note: "To all the strong women out there. May we be them, may we know them, may we raise them♥️ Rise above judgment and step into love," shutting all the haters down.

Hours after the post, Jenna walk down hand in hand with husband Channing Tatum on the red carpet of the Kingsman: The Golden Circle's London premiere. Donning a sheer gown for the occasion, Jenna looks like a princess walking out of a Disney movie in her outfit.

All we have to say: You go girl!