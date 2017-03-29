Benefit Cosmetics
Jeffree Star, Instagram

Damn, we are so jealous!

There are spring breaks and then there are spring breaks with benefits – all your favourite friends, stay at the most expensive and luxurious resort in the world and have unlimited access to make up. What else can a girl want!

This perfect break was organised by Benefit Cosmetics for the world's most renowned beauty babes including Jeffree Star and Manny Gutierrez, among many others. Prepare your jaws for a long fall when we tell you where the vacation took place. Ready?

The cosmetics company took over Richard Branson's ultra-exclusive Necker Island. Why does this sound familiar? Well, this is the same place where former US President Barack Obama wound down with his wife recently.

The luxurious beauty spot has also played holiday home to Kate Moss, Kate Winslet and even the late Princess Diana. Wow!

Welp, that was fun! Stay sweet, Necker Island ✌?#friendswithbenefit

Like an all-expense paid holiday was not enough, the beauty babes were the first ones to get their hands on Benefit Cosmetics's newest glow-getter called Galifornia, a "sunny golden pink blush", as reported by US Magazine.

The beauties on vacay did not miss a chance to show off their sun-kissed glow, courtesy the company, as they posed for the camera with the blush rubbing off their cheeks. But who are all the women who got the opportunity to enjoy the perfect spring break?

Here's a look at a few of them:

Jeffree Star

Manny Gutierrez

All I'm missing is my sailor ⛵️? #friendswithbenefit

Maryam Maquillage

Laura Lee

Nicole Guerriero

Paradise. ??? @benefitcosmetics #friendswithbenefit

Patrick Simondac (AKA Patrick Starr)

⚔️PatrickStarrr warrior princess! Here to slay for all mankind... #savagehoe #friendswithbenefit

Christen Dominique

Nikkie de Jager

James Charles

K I M T H A I

Griselda Martinez

Salty BUTT sweet ?#friendswithbenefit @benefitcosmetics Amazing shot by my fav @scotterpop_ ?

Angela Munhoz

Cabelos ao vento nesse dia lindo?

Johanna Ortega

Jasmine Brown

chillinnnn?? #friendswithbenefit #NeckerIsland

Nikita Dragun

Jackie Aina

bae been putting that work into the camera ? ? @mrworksmarter ?@bfyneswim ? @quayaustralia #friendswithbenefit

Benefit Cosmetics are a popular beauty brand in USA. Started by twin sisters from Indiana in San Francisco, the huge beauty product company was first called House of Benefit before it changed into Benefit Cosmetics.

Here are a few more pictures from their vacation! Envy away!

That's a wrap @neckerisland x @benefitcosmetics ?? Already missing this #dreamteam & my #friendswithbenefit ??

Paradise with daddy ? #FriendsWithBenefit @benefitcosmetics #NeckerIsland #jeffreestar

FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS ?? @nicoleguerriero @larlarlee @mannymua733 ? #neckerisland #friendswithbenefit #balmain

??? #friendswithbenefit #neckerisland

Serving you Island fever girl group realness ?? #friendswithbenefit #neckerisland #imshook

Living the mermaid life ? with @benefitcosmetics at Necker Island. . . . #friendswithbenefit #neckerisland

salty but sweet. ? thank you to my favorite photographer ▸ @scotterpop_ ?? #FriendsWithBenefit

É pedir muito essa vida? #nofilter

Out here in paradise with @benefitcosmetics. Blown away by this island. ??#friendswithbenefit

This is the cutest thing ever I wish I was there but they're leaving right now. Hopefully someday I can be a makeup artist ??

