Damn, we are so jealous!
There are spring breaks and then there are spring breaks with benefits – all your favourite friends, stay at the most expensive and luxurious resort in the world and have unlimited access to make up. What else can a girl want!
This perfect break was organised by Benefit Cosmetics for the world's most renowned beauty babes including Jeffree Star and Manny Gutierrez, among many others. Prepare your jaws for a long fall when we tell you where the vacation took place. Ready?
The cosmetics company took over Richard Branson's ultra-exclusive Necker Island. Why does this sound familiar? Well, this is the same place where former US President Barack Obama wound down with his wife recently.
The luxurious beauty spot has also played holiday home to Kate Moss, Kate Winslet and even the late Princess Diana. Wow!
Like an all-expense paid holiday was not enough, the beauty babes were the first ones to get their hands on Benefit Cosmetics's newest glow-getter called Galifornia, a "sunny golden pink blush", as reported by US Magazine.
The beauties on vacay did not miss a chance to show off their sun-kissed glow, courtesy the company, as they posed for the camera with the blush rubbing off their cheeks. But who are all the women who got the opportunity to enjoy the perfect spring break?
Here's a look at a few of them:
Jeffree Star
Manny Gutierrez
Maryam Maquillage
Laura Lee
Nicole Guerriero
Patrick Simondac (AKA Patrick Starr)
Christen Dominique
Cesar and I had the most amazing time in Necker island celebrating all the new amazing launches❤ A huge HUG and kiss to @benefitcosmetics for having us apart of the benefam and making this weekend a special memory to save in our hearts ? love my #friendswithbenefit btw the new Cheek Parade is back in stock!!!! Go grab one before their all gone??♀️ Swimsuit @beachbunnyswimwear #christendominique
Nikkie de Jager
James Charles
our last full day in the Virgin Islands ? today I'm wearing this bodysuit & outfit that I stole from @laurasboutique 's suitcase, shh don't tell her ?☝? on my face I used @benefitcosmetics precisely my brow pencil for brows on fleek & faux freckles, and watts up for my highlight! ? #friendswithbenefit
K I M T H A I
I used to dream about the things I have now. ❤︎ 2 years ago, owning a @benefitcosmetics Hoola bronzer was like winning a stuff animal at the fair ‒ and today I get the honor to spend time on this beautiful private island with some of the most kind hearted and sweetest souls. Thank you to my @benefitcosmetics family for going above and beyond, our extremely close relationship and bond over the last year is something I'll always be grateful for. I guess dreams do come true. ✧ #FriendsWithBenefit
Griselda Martinez
Angela Munhoz
Johanna Ortega
Jasmine Brown
Nikita Dragun
Jackie Aina
Benefit Cosmetics are a popular beauty brand in USA. Started by twin sisters from Indiana in San Francisco, the huge beauty product company was first called House of Benefit before it changed into Benefit Cosmetics.
Here are a few more pictures from their vacation! Envy away!