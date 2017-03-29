Damn, we are so jealous!

There are spring breaks and then there are spring breaks with benefits – all your favourite friends, stay at the most expensive and luxurious resort in the world and have unlimited access to make up. What else can a girl want!

This perfect break was organised by Benefit Cosmetics for the world's most renowned beauty babes including Jeffree Star and Manny Gutierrez, among many others. Prepare your jaws for a long fall when we tell you where the vacation took place. Ready?

The cosmetics company took over Richard Branson's ultra-exclusive Necker Island. Why does this sound familiar? Well, this is the same place where former US President Barack Obama wound down with his wife recently.

The luxurious beauty spot has also played holiday home to Kate Moss, Kate Winslet and even the late Princess Diana. Wow!

Welp, that was fun! Stay sweet, Necker Island ✌?#friendswithbenefit A post shared by Marissa Johnson (@marissamaej) on Mar 28, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Like an all-expense paid holiday was not enough, the beauty babes were the first ones to get their hands on Benefit Cosmetics's newest glow-getter called Galifornia, a "sunny golden pink blush", as reported by US Magazine.

The beauties on vacay did not miss a chance to show off their sun-kissed glow, courtesy the company, as they posed for the camera with the blush rubbing off their cheeks. But who are all the women who got the opportunity to enjoy the perfect spring break?

Here's a look at a few of them:

Jeffree Star

Finally arrived to #NeckerIsland with my @benefitcosmetics family! ? Time to test out this mattress with @mannymua733 ? #FriendsWithBenefit A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

Manny Gutierrez

All I'm missing is my sailor ⛵️? #friendswithbenefit A post shared by ?Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:01pm PDT

Maryam Maquillage

Took way too many photos on Necker Island, let's pretend I'm still there with @benefitcosmetics #friendswithbenefit | 100 giveaways every day❗️ Comment to enter ?????? A post shared by Maryam Maquillage | NYC (@maryamnyc) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Laura Lee

Nicole Guerriero

Paradise. ??? @benefitcosmetics #friendswithbenefit A post shared by N I C O L E. ? (@nicoleguerriero) on Mar 25, 2017 at 2:52pm PDT

Patrick Simondac (AKA Patrick Starr)

⚔️PatrickStarrr warrior princess! Here to slay for all mankind... #savagehoe #friendswithbenefit A post shared by patrickstarrr (@patrickstarrr) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

Christen Dominique

Cesar and I had the most amazing time in Necker island celebrating all the new amazing launches❤ A huge HUG and kiss to @benefitcosmetics for having us apart of the benefam and making this weekend a special memory to save in our hearts ? love my #friendswithbenefit btw the new Cheek Parade is back in stock!!!! Go grab one before their all gone??‍♀️ Swimsuit @beachbunnyswimwear #christendominique A post shared by Christen Dominique? (@christendominique) on Mar 28, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Nikkie de Jager

James Charles

K I M T H A I

I used to dream about the things I have now. ❤︎ 2 years ago, owning a @benefitcosmetics Hoola bronzer was like winning a stuff animal at the fair ‒ and today I get the honor to spend time on this beautiful private island with some of the most kind hearted and sweetest souls. Thank you to my @benefitcosmetics family for going above and beyond, our extremely close relationship and bond over the last year is something I'll always be grateful for. I guess dreams do come true. ✧ #FriendsWithBenefit A post shared by K I M T H A I (@kkimthai) on Mar 23, 2017 at 4:31pm PDT

Griselda Martinez

Salty BUTT sweet ?#friendswithbenefit @benefitcosmetics Amazing shot by my fav @scotterpop_ ? A post shared by Griselda Martinez (@makeupbygriselda) on Mar 27, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Angela Munhoz

Cabelos ao vento nesse dia lindo? A post shared by ✌?Angela Munhoz (@angelammunhoz) on Mar 28, 2017 at 6:03am PDT

Johanna Ortega

I still can't believe we had an entire island to ourselves ✨?? Necker Island with @benefitcosmetics #friendswithbenefit A post shared by @jmaybelline_ on Mar 28, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Jasmine Brown

chillinnnn?? #friendswithbenefit #NeckerIsland A post shared by Jasmine Brown (@jasmeannnn) on Mar 27, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Nikita Dragun

Benebae? ? {#motherdragun #breathefiremydraguns #zaddy #nikitadragun #nikitadragun #friendswithbenefit #benebabe #benebae} A post shared by Nikita Dragun ? (@dragunslay) on Mar 27, 2017 at 10:24pm PDT

Jackie Aina

bae been putting that work into the camera ? ? @mrworksmarter ?@bfyneswim ? @quayaustralia #friendswithbenefit A post shared by Jackie Aina (@jackieaina) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:10pm PDT

Benefit Cosmetics are a popular beauty brand in USA. Started by twin sisters from Indiana in San Francisco, the huge beauty product company was first called House of Benefit before it changed into Benefit Cosmetics.

Here are a few more pictures from their vacation! Envy away!

That's a wrap @neckerisland x @benefitcosmetics ?? Already missing this #dreamteam & my #friendswithbenefit ?? A post shared by Stepha-(nini) (@theneenz) on Mar 28, 2017 at 5:30pm PDT

Paradise with daddy ? #FriendsWithBenefit @benefitcosmetics #NeckerIsland #jeffreestar A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on Mar 23, 2017 at 9:54pm PDT

FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS ?? @nicoleguerriero @larlarlee @mannymua733 ? #neckerisland #friendswithbenefit #balmain A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

??? #friendswithbenefit #neckerisland A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Serving you Island fever girl group realness ?? #friendswithbenefit #neckerisland #imshook A post shared by Jeffree Star (@jeffreestar) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Living the mermaid life ? with @benefitcosmetics at Necker Island. . . . #friendswithbenefit #neckerisland A post shared by Griselda Martinez (@makeupbygriselda) on Mar 26, 2017 at 2:54pm PDT

salty but sweet. ? thank you to my favorite photographer ▸ @scotterpop_ ?? #FriendsWithBenefit A post shared by K I M T H A I (@kkimthai) on Mar 26, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

É pedir muito essa vida? #nofilter A post shared by ✌?Angela Munhoz (@angelammunhoz) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:27pm PDT

Out here in paradise with @benefitcosmetics. Blown away by this island. ??#friendswithbenefit A post shared by N I C O L E. ? (@nicoleguerriero) on Mar 24, 2017 at 8:11am PDT