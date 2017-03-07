- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
Jeff Sessions On Revised Trump Travel Ban: Terrorists Are Trying To Enter Through Refugee Program
Attorney General Jeff Sessions helped introduce President Trumps revised travel ban, and stated that a majority a people convicted for terrorism-related offenses since 9/11 were foreign-born. The six countries in the ban, Sessions said, either harbored terrorists or lost territory to terrorist groups.
