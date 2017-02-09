Jeff Sessions confirmed as Trumps Attorney General

  • February 9, 2017 16:15 IST
    By Reuters
Republican Senator Jeff Sessions bids farewell to the US Senate after he is voted 52-47 to serve as the next attorney general of the US. The Alabama senator is known for his tough stance on immigration enforcement and his early support of President Donald Trump who nominated him for the job. Republican senators voted on 7 February to end Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warrens reading of a letter written 30 years ago by Martin Luther King Jrs widow that criticized Sessions, still nominee at the time to lead the Justice Department, for his civil rights record.
