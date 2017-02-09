- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
- Play Sherlock: 360° video of London filming locations
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
Jeff Sessions confirmed as Trumps Attorney General
Republican Senator Jeff Sessions bids farewell to the US Senate after he is voted 52-47 to serve as the next attorney general of the US. The Alabama senator is known for his tough stance on immigration enforcement and his early support of President Donald Trump who nominated him for the job. Republican senators voted on 7 February to end Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warrens reading of a letter written 30 years ago by Martin Luther King Jrs widow that criticized Sessions, still nominee at the time to lead the Justice Department, for his civil rights record.
Most popular