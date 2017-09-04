When the Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE at WrestleMania earlier this year, the fans were elated like never before. Months have passed and the famed tag team of Matt and Jeff Hardy is slowly losing interest, possibly because of the lack of good storylines WWE is coming up with.

In times like this, Jeff and Matt getting a singles push could turn out as a blessing in disguise. Jeff won a 15-man battle royal match last week on Monday Night Raw to earn the opportunity of fighting against The Miz for his Intercontinental championship.

The match is scheduled at Monday Night Raw on September 4.

The Charismatic Enigma have been the Intercontinental champ four times in his WWF/WWE career. Can he do it again? That remains the big question. One thing is certain though, the prospect of watching Jeff fight in a singles match yet again, the first time for a title since his WWE return, is way too mouthwatering.

Meanwhile, the main event of Monday Night Raw features another clash of the juggernauts -- Big Show and Braun Strowman -- this time inside a steel cage.

The last time these giants clashed in a singles match in the WWE, the ring suffered a total breakdown. A winner also was not decided. It needs to be seen if the WWE Raw organisers have done their homework this time around and strengthened the ropes enough from coming off, when that dreaded over-the-top-rope suplex will be attempted by the giants.

The ongoing rivalry between John Cena and Roman Reigns, heading into their WWE No Mercy 2017 match, is another exciting segment that cannot be missed. Last week, the veteran Cena cut a brilliant promo at Raw and WWE fans are still going ga-ga over it.

Missed that? Make sure you tune into this Monday's Raw to get a glimpse of that.

WWE Raw September 4 2017: Schedule

Time: 8 pm EST (1 am BST, 5:30 am IST - Tuesday)

Venue: Century Link Center, Omaha, Nebraska

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 1 HD

Highlights - 5 pm IST, 10 pm IST --> Tuesday

UK: TV - Sky Sports 5/HD

USA: TV - USA Network

Live streaming - WWE Network

Live updates - WWE Twitter