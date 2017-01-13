You might have seen some of the oldest mansions of famous people turn into museums to preserve their significance, but this billionaire tech exec is changing the trend.

That's none other than the founder of Amazon and the owner of Washington Post, Jeff Bezos. According to a person with the knowledge of the matter, Washington Post reported that Bezos bought a new home in Washington D.C.

Well, it's no ordinary home. The multi-billionaire just spent whopping $23 million for D.C.'s largest individual house property, which is spread over 27,000-square foot. It includes two 4-storey houses, which will be turned into a single-family home for the Bezos.

You can check out the jawdropping photos of the mansions at Trulia.

The property was listed for $22 million, but Bezos decided to shell out $1 million extra, and we are guessing because of the significance or simply because he can.

Assuming it is the former, here are the coolest facts about this massive property at 2320-2330 S St. NW: