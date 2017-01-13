You might have seen some of the oldest mansions of famous people turn into museums to preserve their significance, but this billionaire tech exec is changing the trend.
That's none other than the founder of Amazon and the owner of Washington Post, Jeff Bezos. According to a person with the knowledge of the matter, Washington Post reported that Bezos bought a new home in Washington D.C.
Well, it's no ordinary home. The multi-billionaire just spent whopping $23 million for D.C.'s largest individual house property, which is spread over 27,000-square foot. It includes two 4-storey houses, which will be turned into a single-family home for the Bezos.
You can check out the jawdropping photos of the mansions at Trulia.
The property was listed for $22 million, but Bezos decided to shell out $1 million extra, and we are guessing because of the significance or simply because he can.
Assuming it is the former, here are the coolest facts about this massive property at 2320-2330 S St. NW:
You might well know this property as the Textile Museum, which was a landmark in the D.C. for nearly 90 years.
Architect of the Jefferson Memorial, John Russell Pope designed the Georgian-style mansion at 2320 S St. in 1912.
Textile Museum founder George Hewitt Myers bought the adjacent property a decade later and hired Waddy Butler Wood, the architect of the historic Woodrow Wilson House in D.C.
Both significant mansions are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Bezos will be the owner of the largest individual home in D.C. (ironically he owns the most widely read publication WP in D.C. and the world's largest retail consumer chain).
Spread across 27,000 sq.ft., the mansions are almost a century old.
There are 10 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, classical garden with brick arcades and wisteria-covered pergolas.
Bezos will be neighbours with Barack Obama and family post their White House home, first daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.
The property was sold for $19 million in 2015 before it hit the market again in 2016 for $22 million.