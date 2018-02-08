Bollywood actor Jeetendra has been accused of sexual abuse by a cousin. Reportedly, the alleged assault incident took place about 47 years ago.

The complaint was registered in Himachal Pradesh. The woman sent a letter seeking registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and explaining the assault in detail. India Today reported that the incident took place in 1971 when the victim was 18 and the actor was 28.

Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee representing Actor Jeetendra issued a statement clarifying the allegation. It states that: "Foremost my client specifically and categorically denies any such incident. Besides even otherwise such baseless, ridiculous and fabricated claims cannot be entertained by any Court of law or the law enforcement agencies after a span of almost 50 years. The Statute has provided a justice delivery system through the Courts, and the Limitation Act 1963 was specifically enacted to ensure that all genuine complaints are made within a maximum time limit of three years so that a proper investigation is carried out and timely justice is delivered.

Besides I want to make it specifically clear that the law does not give any person any rights or liberties of making any baseless, ridiculous or fabricated claims against any man publicly and seek to defame him with a hidden personal agenda. Media is therefore adviced to cautiously refrain from giving any importance to such ridiculous, baseless and fabricated claims, and they should not participate in any way whatsoever in defaming or assassinating the character of any man in such cases.

In any event the timing of this baseless complaint seems to be nothing but a miserable effort made by a jealous competitor to disrupt the business activities of my client and his esteemed Company. Such efforts are therefore in all fairness treated with the contempt it truly deserves."

She alleged that "he (the actor) had arranged with my now-deceased father to have me join him on the sets where his movie was being filmed. I joined him in a car with a group that drove from Delhi to the movie set. Respondent (Kapoor) brought me to his hotel room which contained two separate beds. Tired from the journey I went to sleep in the far bed. He later joined me in the bed for a while. He smelled strongly of alcohol.' After assaulting her sexually, he finally left her alone, separated the beds and we slept silently in the room that night."

SP (law and order) Khushal Sharma confirmed on Wednesday having received the complaint online. He said it would be sent on Thursday to an officer who would decide on whether to register an FIR.