Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has expanded its Jeep line-up in India with the launch of petrol version of its Wrangler SUV. The Wrangler petrol has been priced at Rs 56 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The Wrangler Unlimited petrol version will also be brought to India as a completely built unit (CBU). However, with its price tag of Rs 56 lakh, the new variant of the Wrangler SUV becomes the most affordable Jeep offering in India.

Coming to the engine bit of the new Wrangler petrol variant, it comes powered by a 3.6-litre Pentastar V6 aluminium unit which is tuned to churn out 280bhp of power at 6350 rpm and 247 Nm of torque at 4300 rpm, paired to a 5-speed automatic transmission. The Pentastar motor features a thermal management system and a cooling Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR) system to aid the vehicle have a better fuel efficiency.

The features offered in the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited petrol includes: Electronic Stability Control (ESC), McKinley leather seats, air-conditioning with automatic temperature control, wash-out interiors with removable carpet and drain plugs, remote keyless entry, Hill Start Assist (HSA) and electronic roll-over mitigation. The petrol version of the wrangler SUV will join the Wrangler diesel in India, which is powered by a 2.8-litre CRD turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine rated at 197 BHP and 460 Nm.

In 2017, Jeep is also expected to launch, what is believed to be its most affordable offering in India—the Compass SUV. The company has been testing it on the Indian roads for quite sometimes now and was also caught on camera numerous times. The tentative launch date for the Compass in India is in August 2017. Jeep Compass, the first model from the company's stable to be made in India, is expected to be priced around Rs 25 lakh. The Compass will be manufactured at Fiat's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra.