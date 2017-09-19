Iconic American utility vehicle maker Jeep is reportedly working on an entry-level compact SUV that will be slotted below the Renegade SUV in the global portfolio. The A-segment SUV under works will not be sold in Jeep's home market North America.

Codenamed as 526, the sub-Renegade SUV is heading towards emerging markets where mini vehicles predominate, reports Automotive news. The 526 is already in the works in India and it might be built locally, reports Motor1.

The reports come at a time when Renegade is undergoing testing in India with the debut expected at Auto Expo 2018. If the report is anything to go by, Jeep India might be testing new mini SUV under the skin of Renegade.

This is not the first time a Jeep SUV model under Renegade has been in the news. In 2016, it was reported that the company is working on its smallest SUV and India could be a global manufacturing hub for right-hand drive markets.

The model was reportedly based on the Fiat X6H platform-- an evolution of the original 326 architecture. In any case, both the new A-segment SUV and the Renegade will share most of the underpinnings to keep the cost in check. The SUV will boast of many premium features. The debut of the new compact SUV is expected in the second half of 2018.

Jeep will refresh Renegade compact SUV in the second half of 2018. The redesigned Compass debuted in North America in early 2017 and will not get any nip and tuck till 2020.

Meanwhile, Jeep will unveil next-generation Wrangler at the Los Angeles Auto Show this December. In 2018, a pickup derivative of the new Wrangler rumoured to be called Scrambler will be unveiled for global markets.

Source: Automotive news, Motor1