American utility vehicle specialist Jeep had launched its most important model in India for a breathtaking price starting at Rs 14.95 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The pricing is so good that the compact SUV received over 5,000 bookings by the day of launch and numbers are mounting. The next question is what is next from Jeep India?

Though the company has not divulged details on any upcoming SUV, Renegade has been on test in Indian roads for quite some time. According to Financial Express, Jeep may premiere Renegade at the forthcoming Auto Expo in February 2018.

The success of Compass seems to have prompted Jeep to fast-track introduction of a smaller SUV under Rs 10 lakh. The model is expected to be the Renegade going up against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.

After debuting at the show, the launch of Renegade is expected sometime in mid-2018. FCA, the parent company of Jeep, might not need to invest heavily in manufacturing the new small SUV in India since Compass and Renegade share the same platform.

India-spec Jeep Renegade is also expected to get the same Compass powertrains -- 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel.

Renegade is Jeep's entry-level SUV in its home market --the US. It is offered in 4X2 and 4X4 variants in four trims – Sport, Latitude, Altitude and Trailhawk. The first three variants are powered by a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 160hp. The Trailhawk is powered by a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated MultiAir petrol engine.

Just like Compass, Renegade is also expected to be made at FCA's Ranjangaon plant in Pune. In that case, Renegade will be the second made-in-India SUV from Jeep brand after Compass.