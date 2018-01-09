The Iconic American SUV maker Jeep is testing its Renegade SUV in India and in the international markets simultaneously. While the global markets are likely to get the new version of the Renegade, which is currently on test, India is likely to see the current version of the model.

Jeep has been testing the Renegade on the local terrains of India for quite some time now. Caught on camera quite a few times already, the Renegade has been spied once again, this time around, giving a look at it from all the possible angles. Although the launch of the Renegade is not expected anytime soon, the Indian auto enthusiasts might get a chance to see it in February as the company is rumoured to debut the SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo.

Coming back to the spy images shared by the folks at Motoroids, the prototype of the SUV is still hiding under considerable amount of camouflage. However, the images do give an idea of the overall body proportions and the boxy styling of the SUV. The Renegade also shows the roof rails and wide tyres.

The Renegade SUV shares its platform with the Compass, and its India-spec model is expected to get the same powertrains — 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel — as the Compass, but with lower output. The Renegade is also rumoured to get 1.6-litre MultiJet diesel engine. The mill is expected to develop 120hp in the Renegade. The SUV is also likely to get the all-wheel-drive (AWD) option in India.

Renegade is Jeep's entry-level SUV in the US, its home market, and it is expected to be the company's most affordable offering in India. It is offered in 4X2 and 4X4 variants in four trims – Sport, Latitude, Altitude and Trailhawk—in other markets and India-spec may skip some of the variants.

Like the new Compass, the Renegade is also expected to be made at FCA's plant in Ranjangaon. The launch of Renegade is likely to happen only towards the end of 2018, if not in 2019. A recent report had said that the overwhelming demand for the Compass in India is delaying the launch of the Renegade and the new diesel automatic variant of the Compass in the country.

The Jeep Renegade will be pitted against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.