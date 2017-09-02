It is no secret that iconic SUV-maker Jeep is readying yet another SUV for the Indian market. The vehicle, when launched, will be pitted against already-established models.

One models being readied is Jeep Renegade, which is currently driving through the testing phase in the country.

The launch of the new Renegade is still far, but the rumour mills just cannot stop churning out news about it. Jeep Renegade, which is expected to be positioned below the Compass in India, is speculated to carry a price tag of around Rs 10 lakh.

From what we have heard so far, the Renegade could be launched only towards the end of 2019. However, if Jeep decides to take on the potential challenges and advance the launch of the new SUV in India, the upcoming Auto Expo could be the appropriate stage to announce its arrival.

The Jeep Renegade will be pitted against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ford EcoSport.

Like the new Compass, the Renegade is also expected to be made at FCA's plant in Ranjangaon.

The SUV shares its platform with the Compass, and its India-spec model is expected to get the same powertrains — 1.4-litre MultiAir petrol and 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel — as the Compass, but with lower output.

There have also been rumours that Jeep may consider a 1.6-litre engine for the Renegade in the Indian market. The SUV is also likely to get the all wheel drive (AWD) option in India.

Renegade is Jeep's entry-level SUV in its home market — the US. It is offered in 4X2 and 4X4 variants in four trims — Sport, Latitude, Altitude and Trailhawk.

When it comes to India, the SUV is likely to get similar styling and design as that of the international model. The Renegade measures 4.2m in length, 1.7m in height and 1.9m in width.