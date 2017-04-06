Iconic American automaker, Jeep is setting the stage for the arrival of its Compass SUV in India. Compass, the first model from the company's stable to be made in India is slated for its debut on April 12.

Ahead of its unveiling, Jeep has unleashed a heart-racing teaser campaign for the Compass, giving auto enthusiasts' an adrenaline rush. The made in India Compass model is expected to provide a breakthrough for the company in the country after Jeep commenced operations in India in August 2016 with Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Unlimited, but failed to register good bookings due to the exorbitant price tags. Since Compass will be made in India, the SUV is expected to command a lower price tag in the range of Rs 20 lakh.

Reports suggest that at the heart of the Compass will be a multijet 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, with a power output of 170hp and 350Nm of torque and a 140bhp 1.4-litre multi-air engine. While the diesel unit is expected to come mated to nine-speed unit automatic transmission, the petrol mill is likely to get manual and automatic transmission options. The Compass is expected to be offered in both 2WD and 4WD configuration and will also feature Select-terrain that will allow the driver to choose from a variety of driving modes.

The Compass will be manufactured at Fiat's Ranjangaon plant in Maharashtra and the SUV will take on the likes of BMW X1, Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Chevrolet Trailblazer and Audi Q3 range.