Facing a backlash after a video posted online went viral showing the staff at its Landmark Dealership in New Delhi assaulting a customer, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has responded stating that it has taken the matter seriously and investigations on the incident have been launched.

"We are in the know of the incident and we have taken this up very seriously," an FCA India statement said adding that the sequence of events is currently being looked into. "Appropriate action will be taken once all facts are studied and considered," the statement concluded.

Also read: Caught on cam! Jeep India dealership staff thrash customer, claims victim misbehaved with women employees

In a video that emerged a couple of days back, the employees at the Jeep Landmark showroom are seen ganging up and beating a customer for the reasons best known to them.

Various reports had claimed that a scuffle between the customer and the staff at the dealership of Jeep emerged after the victim approached them to rectify a problem with a new Jeep Compass SUV that he recently purchased. However, a statement issued by the dealership said that the customer used abusive language targeting women staff at the dealership.

Acknowledging the incident, a previous statement from the dealership stated:

"This incident took place two months back i.e. on September 29, 2017, where the customer, during his discussion with our officials at Landmark showroom in Delhi, used extremely abusive language and also threatened the staff including the female front-desk manager. Our officials tried to calm down the customer but the customer became even more aggressive and further continued using foul language in front of our ladies staff. As a prudent measure in such a scenario, our staff had immediately dialled the number 100 and informed the Police Department. Thereafter, the police had come to our showroom to address the matter."

The video of the incident is doing the rounds on the web and many netizens continue to express their disgust on the behaviour of the staff on their customer.

