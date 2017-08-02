The utility vehicle brand Jeep of Fiat Chrysler launched its most important vehicle for India, the Compass, on Monday. With a price range between Rs 14.95 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh, the Compass is a compelling case. The SUV has racked up 5,000 bookings in quick time.

The arrival of Jeep Compass has left other SUV companies worried, especially the ones in the same price bracket like Tata Hexa, Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tucson. Does Jeep Compass has the potential to be the leader of this segment?

We have compiled all the details of the SUVs for a better perspective.

Jeep Compass

Let's start off with the new kid on the block. The five-seater Compass is sold in both petrol and diesel mills. The signature seven slot grille, cohesive design and clean lines make the Compass a butch SUV. Compass is offered mainly in three variants -- Sport, Longitude, Limited -- and two sub-variants -- Longitude (O) and Limited (O).

The engine and specifications of the Compass:

2.0 Multijet II diesel 1.4 Multiair Petrol Type in-line 4 cylinder Type in-line 4 cylinder Power 170.6bhp Power 159.7bhp Torque 350Nm Torque 250Nm Tranmsission 6-speed MT Tranmsission 6-speed MT & 7-speed DCT

Tata Hexa

Price: Rs 10.95 lakh to Rs 16.13 lakh ex-showroom Delhi

Tata Hexa Type 2.2-litre Varicor 320 diesel Power 148bhp/154bhp Torque 320Nm/400Nm Tranmsission 6-speed MT & AT

The price range of Tata Motors' Hexa SUV is affordable than the Compass. The SUV is offered in three-row seats (six or seven seater). Hexa comes only in 2.2-litre diesel power option. Though the Hexa has bigger displacement, it develops only 148bhp in lower trims and 154bhp of power in higher trims. On the other hand, Compass' 2.0-litre diesel mill belts out 170.6bhp. In addition, the Compass is lighter than the Hexa.

Mahindra XUV500

Price: Rs 12.19 lakh to Rs 17.07 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Mahindra XUV500 Type 2.2-litre mHawk 140 diesel Power 140bhp Torque 330Nm Tranmsission 6-speed MT & AT

The seven-seater Mahindra XUV500 comes at a lesser price than the Compass. The XUV500 is offered only in diesel mill. XUV500 has less bhp and torque than Compass.

While the Compass is not offered with automatic transmission in diesel option, XUV500 comes with both manual and automatic transmission.

Hyundai Tucson

Price: Rs 18.13 lakh to Rs 23.86 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Hyundai Tucson Diesel Petrol Type 2.0-litre CRDi engine Type 2.0-litre dual VTVT Power 182bhp Power 153bhp Torque 400Nm Torque 192Nm Tranmsission 6-speed MT & AT Tranmsission 6-speed MT & AT

Hyundai's Tucson price range is higher compared to the Compass. The five seater SUV is also offered in both petrol and diesel mills. The diesel mill is powerful than the Compass with 182bhp.

On the other hand, 153bhp from petrol mill is less compared to 159.9bhp from Compass' petrol engine. The Tucson is offered in six-speed manual and automatic options in both petrol and diesel mills while the automatic option in Compass range is limited to petrol variants only.