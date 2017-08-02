2017 Jeep Compass: All you need to know Close
2017 Jeep Compass: All you need to know

The utility vehicle brand Jeep of Fiat Chrysler launched its most important vehicle for India, the Compass, on Monday. With a price range between Rs 14.95 lakh and Rs 20.65 lakh, the Compass is a compelling case. The SUV has racked up 5,000 bookings in quick time.

Jeep Compass vs rivals
Jeep Compass vs rivalsIBT Media/ Raghavendra N

The arrival of Jeep Compass has left other SUV companies worried, especially the ones in the same price bracket like Tata Hexa, Mahindra XUV500 and Hyundai Tucson. Does Jeep Compass has the potential to be the leader of this segment?

We have compiled all the details of the SUVs for a better perspective.

Jeep Compass

Let's start off with the new kid on the block. The five-seater Compass is sold in both petrol and diesel mills. The signature seven slot grille, cohesive design and clean lines make the Compass a butch SUV. Compass is offered mainly in three variants -- Sport, Longitude, Limited -- and two sub-variants -- Longitude (O) and Limited (O).

The engine and specifications of the Compass:

2.0 Multijet II diesel 1.4 Multiair Petrol
Type in-line 4 cylinder Type in-line 4 cylinder
Power 170.6bhp Power 159.7bhp
Torque 350Nm Torque 250Nm
Tranmsission 6-speed MT Tranmsission 6-speed MT & 7-speed DCT

Tata Hexa

Price: Rs 10.95 lakh to Rs 16.13 lakh ex-showroom Delhi

Tata Hexa
Type 2.2-litre Varicor 320 diesel
Power 148bhp/154bhp
Torque 320Nm/400Nm
Tranmsission 6-speed MT & AT

The price range of Tata Motors' Hexa SUV is affordable than the Compass. The SUV is offered in three-row seats (six or seven seater). Hexa comes only in 2.2-litre diesel power option. Though the Hexa has bigger displacement, it develops only 148bhp in lower trims and 154bhp of power in higher trims. On the other hand, Compass' 2.0-litre diesel mill belts out 170.6bhp. In addition, the Compass is lighter than the Hexa.

Tata Hexa
Tata HexaKen Sunny

Mahindra XUV500

Price: Rs 12.19 lakh to Rs 17.07 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Mahindra XUV500
Type 2.2-litre mHawk 140 diesel
Power 140bhp
Torque 330Nm
Tranmsission 6-speed MT & AT

The seven-seater Mahindra XUV500 comes at a lesser price than the Compass. The XUV500 is offered only in diesel mill. XUV500 has less bhp and torque than Compass.

While the Compass is not offered with automatic transmission in diesel option, XUV500 comes with both manual and automatic transmission.

Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500Mahindra

Hyundai Tucson

Price: Rs 18.13 lakh to Rs 23.86 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi

Hyundai Tucson
Diesel Petrol
Type 2.0-litre CRDi engine Type 2.0-litre dual VTVT
Power 182bhp Power 153bhp
Torque 400Nm Torque 192Nm
Tranmsission 6-speed MT & AT Tranmsission 6-speed MT & AT

Hyundai's Tucson price range is higher compared to the Compass. The five seater SUV is also offered in both petrol and diesel mills. The diesel mill is powerful than the Compass with 182bhp.

On the other hand, 153bhp from petrol mill is less compared to 159.9bhp from Compass' petrol engine. The Tucson is offered in six-speed manual and automatic options in both petrol and diesel mills while the automatic option in Compass range is limited to petrol variants only.

Hyundai Tucson 4WD may come to India in April 2016
Hyundai Tucsonhyundai.com

Bottom line

Jeep Compass is not as cheaper as Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Hexa, and not pricier than the Hyundai Tucson. The middling strategy suits the Indian market perfectly. The power and torque figures are neither inferior nor superior in the class.

Jeep officials have done their homework before launching its most important model in India. The Compass is certainly a prominent player in the segment in specs and there is indeed a cause for concern for rivals.

Related